Charles Paul LaFranca
February 17, 1955 - October 12, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Charles Paul LaFranca, age 65 of Maybrook, NY and formerly of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Dominick A. and Veronica Foy LaFranca, he was born on February 17, 1955. Charlie worked as a business agent for the Teamsters Union Local 445 in Montgomery.
Charlie was a fun outgoing person, full of love, always with a positive and jovial outlook on life. Anyone who knew him was better for it, and will never forget that smile that could light up a room. He leaves a lasting legacy of happiness, positivity, laughter and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his long-time partner, Melitsa Soto of Maybrook, NY; sons, Charles W. LaFranca of New Windsor, NY and Dominick A. LaFranca III of Buchanan, NY; sister, Rosemary Cassissa and her husband, Joe of Staten Island; brothers, Tommy LaFranca of Delaware and Edward LaFranca and his wife, Susan of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Dominick Anthony LaFranca Jr.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com