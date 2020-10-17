1/1
Charles Paul LaFranca
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Paul LaFranca
February 17, 1955 - October 12, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Charles Paul LaFranca, age 65 of Maybrook, NY and formerly of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2020 at his home. The son of the late Dominick A. and Veronica Foy LaFranca, he was born on February 17, 1955. Charlie worked as a business agent for the Teamsters Union Local 445 in Montgomery.
Charlie was a fun outgoing person, full of love, always with a positive and jovial outlook on life. Anyone who knew him was better for it, and will never forget that smile that could light up a room. He leaves a lasting legacy of happiness, positivity, laughter and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his long-time partner, Melitsa Soto of Maybrook, NY; sons, Charles W. LaFranca of New Windsor, NY and Dominick A. LaFranca III of Buchanan, NY; sister, Rosemary Cassissa and her husband, Joe of Staten Island; brothers, Tommy LaFranca of Delaware and Edward LaFranca and his wife, Susan of Delaware; numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Dominick Anthony LaFranca Jr.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 7 p.m. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved