Charles R. Houghtaling, Jr.
May 4, 1959 - April 11, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Charles R. Houghtaling Jr. of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Highland Rehab. He was 60. He was born May 4, 1959 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Charles R. Houghtaling Sr. and Lillian Stewart Houghtaling.
He was a member of the Sons of American Legion #685 and Auxiliary of Howard Wheat Engine Co. # 4 in Port Jervis.
Surviving are his loving fiancé, Mary Capobianco of Port Jervis; his beloved mother, Lillian Houghtaling of Port Jervis; sister, Pattie Sardina and her husband, Steve of Cocoa, FL; brother, James Houghtaling and his wife, Rosemary of Cocoa, FL; niece, Jennifer Mayer and her husband, Jeff Mayer of Cocoa, FL and their children, Hayden and Addisyn Mayer; nephews, Doug Houghtaling, currently serving in the US Navy, James Houghtaling Jr. of Middletown, NY and Cody Houghtaling of Middletown, NY; Mary's children, Amanda Capobianco of Swan Lake and Victor Hall and his wife, Tina of Port Jervis; grandchildren, Curtis J. Jenks of Swan Lake and Hailiegh Cramer of Port Jervis.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles R. Houghtaling Sr.; grandparents, James and Lillian Stewart and Minard and Pearl Houghtaling; four aunts, four uncles, one cousin and his granddaughter, Valentina M. Hall.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sons of American Legion #685 and WHOGS for St. Jude's Poker Run.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
