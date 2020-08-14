1/
Charles R. Keesler
December 26, 1933 - August 11, 2020
Monroe, NY
Charles R. Keesler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 86 years old. Son of the late Alexander and Gertrude Conklin Keesler, he was born on December 26, 1933 in Harriman, NY.
Charles worked for the Village of Monroe Highway Department in Monroe, NY.
Charles is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances H. Keesler of Monroe, NY; and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: George Keesler, William Keesler, Frederick Keesler, Edith Lewis, Mabel Jones and Elsie Gaffney.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18 at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
