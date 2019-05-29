Charles R. O'Neill, Sr.

December 1, 2018

Jensen Beach, FL

Charles R. "Charlie" O'Neill, Sr., known to those of us who loved him as "Charlie", "Dad", "Grandpa", and other loving nicknames, passed away at the age of 94 on December 1, 2018 in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Charlie's family invites you to a memorial service celebrating his life and the many ways in which he touched all our hearts and lives. A gathering time will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 East Main St., Port Jervis, NY, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A reception and luncheon will follow at Hunt's Landing, 120 US Route 6, Matamoras, PA. For those who wish to attend, interment of cremains will take place that afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Glen Spey Cemetery, 605 Hollow Road, Glen Spey, NY; the Rev. Linda Bohs officiating.

Please R.S.V.P. to Chuck O'Neill ([email protected]) by Friday, May 31st. We hope to see you there and to share memories of this amazing man. Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2019