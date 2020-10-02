Charles Spreer
September 25, 1927 - October 1, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Charles Edward Spreer, a dedicated Korean War Army Veteran and lifelong resident of New Windsor, NY, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 1st, 2020. A beloved father, grandfather and PopPopPop, Charles is survived by his brother, Edward Spreer; his four children who all currently reside in New Windsor: Daniel and his wife, Nancy, Connie (Wagner) and her husband, Thomas, Timothy and Michael Spreer; his grandchildren: Ashley Sharp, Courtney Takayama, Kelly Spreer, Chris Spreer, and Nicole Wagner; as well as his great-grandchildren: Rylee, Dylan and Lexi, along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Audrey Spreer (Boice); his brother, Harry Spreer and sister, Helen Fitzgerald.
Charles was born in Newburgh, NY on September 25th, 1927 to Helen and Harry Spreer. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy. On June 13th, 1954 he married the love of his life, Audrey Spreer (Boice). You could always find him dancing through life, tanning on a beach in LBI or enjoying quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing "I Love You a Bushel and a Peck."
Charles is an Army veteran of the Korean War where he earned several accolades including the Purple Heart and Silver Star. After serving he worked as an Optician for Dr. Ed Fitzgerald. He then worked for Beechnut and Cornell's Jewelers until retiring.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m on Monday, October 5th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 6th at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh. Interment with military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in New Windsor. Due to limited capacity, due to NYS health restrictions, please be advised a wait time may be necessary, and facial coverings need to be worn at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Veterans Association.
