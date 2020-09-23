Charles T. (Charlie) Goetschius Sr.

July 15, 1936 - September 1, 2020

Bradenton, Florida

On Tuesday September 1, 2020, Charlie, at the age of 84, went home to Jesus in Bradenton, Florida. He was born on July 15, 1936 in Garnerville, New York to James and Emma Mackey Goetschius.

He spent most of his young life in Doodletown, New York. He met his wife, Helene Conklin Goetschius in 1954 and they were married in The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Fort Montgomery on January 26, 1957, 63 years ago. He was retired from the State of New York, Department of Transportation. They raised their family in Wurtsboro, NY.

Charles is survived by his wife and three children; Veronica "Ronnie" (Duane) Heller of Cape Coral, Florida; Charles "Chip" (Cheryl) Goetschius, Jr. and Sheri Ann (Goetschius) Mulhern both of Wurtsboro, New York Four; Grandchildren: Keith White, Jr (Kristie) of Fairbanks, Alaska; April Heller Matos (Rick) of Coral Springs, Florida; D.J. Heller of Cape Coral, Florida and Joseph "Joey" Goetschius of Wurtsboro, New York. Great-Grandchildren: McKenzie Mulenex-White of Moore, Oklahoma; Kambridge and Kolin White of Fairbanks, Alaska; Angelina and Alex Matos of Coral Springs, Florida. Charlie was also a father figure to Diane Faniiglula and her family Leann and Hannah Toth and many, many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his Sister, Sue Goetschius (Mark) Hitzel of Hesperia, California. In-laws Doyle and Linda Kimmel, Ruth Purcell and brother-in-law, Chuck Conklin. He is predeceased by his Sister, Mildred Goetschius Blake and Brother, Robert Goetschius.

Charlie lived in Wurtsboro, New York for over 50 years and was a snowbird in Bradenton, Florida. He was the Town of Mamakating Historian for many years, President of the Mamakating Historical Society for 12 years, and helped run the Mamakating Museum with his wife, Helene. He loved History and loved to share it with everyone. He was in the Wurtsboro Fire Company for 53 years and engineer of the Company for 3 years. He was so proud when he would drive the 1934 Stanford truck. He was scout master to Troop 92 for several years and earned his Order of the Arrow; loved camping with his scouts and always told everyone "the best Klondike Derby team in Sullivan County." He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was proud of his heritage and had three great-great grandfathers who fought to help form our country. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus in Wurtsboro and a member of the Knights of Columbus at our Lady of the Angles in Bradenton, Florida.

His love for music and his 1954 Gibson Guitar were his passion. He played with the Silver Springs Dulcimer Group in Venice, Florida, the Gulf Coast Banjo Group and the Suncoast Mummers String Band of Bradenton, Florida. He made his wife two hammer dulcimers and his children instruments. He loved to square dance in his younger days and to travel and cruise.

Charlie's life will be celebrated at a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday, September 19 at 10:00 AM. He will then go home to Wurtsboro where his life will be celebrated with all his friends and family in Wurtsboro, New York on September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Wurtsboro Fire Company, 91 Sullivan St. and will then be taken to Sylvan Cemetery, escorted by the Wurtsboro Fire Company, where he will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Lung Foundation, Wurtsboro Fire Company, or Mamakating Historical Society.

Arrangements by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207.



