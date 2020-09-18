Charles W. Walter Sr.

November 16, 1929 - July 19, 2020

Formerly of Bloomingburg, NY

Charles W. Walter Sr. of California, and formerly of Bloomingburg, NY passed away at home in California of congestive heart failure.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 with the 2nd armored Division in Germany as Company cook.

He is predeceased by his father, Lee Walters; mother, Josephine Jones-Walters-York, and Robert K. Walters, killed in action in Korea.

He is survived by his wife, Liz, at home in California; his children: Charles, Sr. (Alice), Vicki (George), and Robert (Dawn); his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; his brother, Lee (Lea); and his sister, Jackie Newell.

Cremation took place at the convenience of the family and no further plans have been made due to the virus.



