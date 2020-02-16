|
Charles "Chuck" W. Watkins
February 8, 1947 - February 13, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Charles "Chuck" W. Watkins, of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on February 13, 2020 at Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing -Fishkill, NY. He was 73 years old.
The son of the late Herbert Watkins and Ethel (Ebneter) Watkins, Chuck was born on February 8, 1947 in Cornwall, NY.
Chuck was a retired Coordinator for Cadet Activities at Eisenhower Hall at the USMA at West Point, NY where he was employed for over 30 years.
Chuck honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Chuck loved riding his Harley motorcycle with his brother and friends all across this beautiful countryside. He will be loved and missed very much.
Chuck is survived by his sister, Susan (Watkins) Halvorsen and her husband Erik of Cornwall, NY; his brother and best friend: Brian Watkins; his sister-in-law, Kim Watkins; his nephews: Keith, Nicholas, and Matthew Watkins, Jason Halvorsen and his wife Shelby, and Kyle Halvorsen and his wife Kristen; and one great nephew and a great niece on the way. Chuck was also survived by a dear friend: Colleen Gallegro.
He was predeceased by his dogs: Gypsy and Brandy.
The family would like to thank the Staff and Nurses at the Fishkill Center for all of their compassion during Chuck's stay.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 1 p.m. immediately following visitation at the funeral home and will conclude with Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions in Chuck's name may be made to the Hudson Valley ASPCA, PO Box 356, Vails Gate, NY 12584 or to a Humane Society of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to Quigleybros.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020