Charlotte Cobb Davenport McDoal
October 12,1931 - August 3, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Charlotte Cobb Davenport McDoal, of Livingston Manor, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Roscoe Regional Rehab and Nursing, with her family by her side. She was 87.
She was the daughter of the late Roy and Pearl (Conklin) Cobb, born on October 12, 1931 in Livingston Manor, NY.
Charlotte loved the outdoors; she enjoyed camping in her motor home, especially at Clute Park near Seneca Lake, going for walks and watching the birds and wildlife that were around her home. She liked all types of flowers and looked forward to them blooming every year. In her free time she enjoyed relaxing watching TV, in particular The Golden Girls; or reading a book, being an avid reader, she had bookshelves full of books. You could often find her sitting in front of the picture window in the living room looking out on the mountains. But above all else, she loved her family and enjoyed every minute she had to spend with them.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael W. McDoal; daughter Sherri Will and her husband Paul; daughter-in-law Tammie Davenport; grandchildren Jason and Brian Will and Flint, Wade and Katrina Davenport; her great-granddaughter Cameryn Will; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son Wesley C. Davenport; sisters Madeline Elliott and Lillian Abplanalp and brothers Clyde and Harrison Cobb.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's name can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or to a charity of one's own choice.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 2pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, 29 Pearl Street, Livingston Manor, NY 12758. A funeral service will follow. Pastor Paul Nilsen will officiate. A burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Bryant Funeral Home, for further information call 845-439-4333 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019