Charlotte Karow Kahn
1926 - 2020
Charlotte Karow Kahn
June 10, 1926 - September 25, 2020
Las Vegas Nevada, formerly of Ellenville, NY
Charlotte Karow Kahn, age 94, Las Vegas Nevada, formerly of Ellenville NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday September 25, 2020. Born to parents Herman Coven and Bertha Lebenkoff, Charlotte was born on June 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York.
Charlotte was married to Robert Karow from June 13th, 1954 until his death in 1977. Charlotte was married to Joseph Kahn from January 26, 1985 until his death in 2010. She was predeceased by her parents Herman Coven and Bertha Lebenkoff, her sisters, Selma Finger and Helen Parker and her brothers, Arnold Coven and Jules Coven.
Charlotte was a millinery buyer, credit manager at VAW in Ellenville, NY and at Familian Plumbing in Santa Monica, CA. She lived a vibrant colorful life. Her stories are endless which are told through her loving children and grandchildren. She would always say her children were her life.
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Helene Pearl-Zurlo, Donna Carr (Greg), and Alan Karow and her two stepchildren, Howard Kahn and Marcia Meyer. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Benishake (Casie), Brynn Benishake, Rachael Pearl, Seth Pearl, and Robert Karow. She is also survived by Robert Pearl, her son-in-law and best friend; Ana Recinos, her wonderful caregiver and companion; and a very large extended family that if able Charlotte would name them all.
Services were held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, CA. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, services are limited to immediate family. In keeping with Charlotte's large heart, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Park & Mortuary
6001 Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 641-0707
