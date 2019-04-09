|
|
Charlotte Keller-Hancock "Lolly"
December 4, 1925 - April 4, 2019
Loma Linda, CA - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Lolly passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in Loma Linda, CA. Lolly was born in Pine Bush, NY where she grew up with her parents, Arthur and Mignon Soderblom and six siblings.
She spent more than half of her life living in Middletown, NY with her husband, Donald Keller who predeceased her. She raised two children in Middletown, where she was an active member of the Middletown Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She moved to Yucaipa, CA in 1971 to be closer to her brother, Dr. Robert Soderblom and his family. In California she married Reverend John Hancock, and they spent many happy years while being very involved in the Calimesa and Loma Linda Seventh Day Adventist Community until his sad passing.
Lolly was predeceased by her siblings, Russel, Dorothy, Ethel, Grace and David. She leaves behind her brother, Dr. Robert Soderblom, who took exceptional care of her in her later years. She also leaves behind her children, Daniel Keller and his wife, Linda, and Lori Brown and her husband, Jeffrey. She had five grandchildren, Tebble Cassel and husband, Jeremy, Trisha Fedun and husband, William, Michael Keller and wife, Elise, Adrienne Bakke and husband, Matthew and Daniel Brown and wife, Melissa; and her great grandchildren, Jake, Jared, Bailey, Madison, Kayleigh, John, Ryan, Jason and Tyler.
Lolly will be greatly missed by her family and church community.
A memorial service will be held late in May 2019 in California.
