Home

POWERED BY

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Schadt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Schadt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Schadt Obituary
Charlotte Schadt
September 30, 1925 - August 30, 2019
Warwick, NY
Charlotte Schadt of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Selah Hulse & Bessie Philcox Hulse, she was born on September 30, 1925 in Washingtonville, NY.
She is survived by son, Buddy Schadt & wife, Rose of Greenville, NY; grandsons, Buddy Jr. & Travis Schadt; granddaughter, Beth Schadt; two great-granddaughters, Jaqulynn & Ryleigh; son, Leland Schadt & wife, Virginia of Waldorf, MD; grandson, Adam Schadt; granddaughter, Laura Coulter & husband, Matthew; great granddaughter, Gabriella Coulter; two great grandsons, Calvin & Nicholas Coulter; along with numerous, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Schadt; brother, John Hulse; sister, Bessie Richmond.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2nd from 3 to 7 p,m, at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rd at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Little York.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now