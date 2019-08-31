|
|
Charlotte Schadt
September 30, 1925 - August 30, 2019
Warwick, NY
Charlotte Schadt of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Selah Hulse & Bessie Philcox Hulse, she was born on September 30, 1925 in Washingtonville, NY.
She is survived by son, Buddy Schadt & wife, Rose of Greenville, NY; grandsons, Buddy Jr. & Travis Schadt; granddaughter, Beth Schadt; two great-granddaughters, Jaqulynn & Ryleigh; son, Leland Schadt & wife, Virginia of Waldorf, MD; grandson, Adam Schadt; granddaughter, Laura Coulter & husband, Matthew; great granddaughter, Gabriella Coulter; two great grandsons, Calvin & Nicholas Coulter; along with numerous, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Schadt; brother, John Hulse; sister, Bessie Richmond.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2nd from 3 to 7 p,m, at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 3rd at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Little York.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019