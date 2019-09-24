|
|
Chelsea Celena Debidin
January 16, 1998 - September 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Chelsea Celena Debidin 21, of Walden, NY was received by the lord on September 21, 2019. The daughter of Chandrai and Jagdai Mangray Debidin, she was born in Queens, NY on January 16, 1998. Chelsea was a dedicated student and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Chelsea is survived by her parents, Chandrai "Tony" and Jagdai "Jasmine" Debidin of Walden; brothers, Jonathan Debidin of Walden, Mahase Debidin (Nalini) of Queens, NY, Ramesh Dibidin (Simone) of Brooklyn, Suresh Debidin (Sarah) of Brooklyn; grandmother, Juliet Mangray; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Chelsea was predeceased by her grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Goodwill Church, 2135 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549. Services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Goodwill Church. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY immediately following services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chelsea's name to the Goodwill Church, 2135 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY 12549.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019