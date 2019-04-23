|
Chelsea Desiree Powell
November 21, 1989 - April 13, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Chelsea Powell, a lifetime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Newburgh, NY. She was 29 years old. The daughter of Richard A. Powell Jr. and Laura Deford Powell, Chelsea was born in Suffern, NY.
Chelsea was a free spirit who loved animals, nature, making jewelry and attending music concerts (She was a hippie at heart).
She was a member of the Ramapough Lenape Nation and enjoyed dancing at pow-wows with her family. Chelsea also loved spending time with her son, William.
She leaves to cherish her memory her parents: father, Richard A. Powell Jr. (wife, Linda), mother, Laura Deford Powell; maternal grandparents, James P. and Frankie Deford; paternal grandparents, Richard A. Sr. and Addie Powell; lifelong partner, William F. Schaeffer Sr.; son, William F. Schaeffer Jr.; brothers, Richard A. Powell III, and Shane Johnson; sisters, Taylor Barnett, and Faith Powell; three aunts; three uncles; many cousins and a host of friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12 to 3 p.m. at 29 Laurel Lane, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019