Cherod Tyrese Gayle
March 8, 1999 - June 8, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Cherod Tyrese Gayle passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Cherod was born March 8, 1999 at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was the son of Telese Gore and Lewis Gayle.
Cherod was the first child to his parents, first grandchild, first great-grandchild, first nephew, first great-nephew; he began a lot of firsts for our family.
Cherod was loved by many. His passion for playing basketball, as well as his sense of humor, compassion and charm, made him a very popular person with all family and friends.
Cherod graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, pursuing to continue his education at Mohawk Valley Community College where he had planned to one day enter the medical field.
Cherod is survived by his parents, Telese Gore and Lewis Gayle; stepfather, Michael McDonald; two brothers, Mikel McDonald and Mekhi McDonald; two sisters, Secret Gayle and Fatima Gayle; maternal grandparents, Teresa and Anthony Clark, Gene Williams, Stanley Griffin; paternal grandparent, Ann Staples and maternal great-grandparents, Joan Gore, Delores Griffin and Clarence (CJ) Thorpe; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Mr. Gayle will repose 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis will officiate. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Middlehope, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019