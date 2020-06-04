Chester E. "Chet" Hobby
October 12, 1955 - June 2, 2020
Hurleyville, NY
Chester E. "Chet" Hobby, of Hurleyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 64. He was the son of Mervin and Claire E. (Kinne) Hobby, born on October 12, 1955 in New York, NY.
Chester served his community for 21 years as a Police Officer for the Fallsburg Police Department until his retirement. He continued to further serve the Fallsburg area as a life member of the Hurleyville Fire Department. Chet kept himself busy after retirement with many different jobs, and was known to be able to fix anything. He could often be found relaxing watching NASCAR with his dearly loved canine companion by his side. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend to all who knew him, he will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Linda Hobby; daughter, Megan A. Hobby; brother, Butch Hobby and his wife, Merriann; sisters-in-law, Debra Carnachan and her husband, Dave and Marilyn Roach and her husband, Mark; brother-in-law, Tim Chan; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Donations in Chet's name can be made to the ASPCA, Hurleyville Fire Department or to a charity of one's own choice.
Limited visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, distancing guidelines must be met, a limit of 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.