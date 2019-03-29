Home

Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
(800) 564-3330
Chester Henryk Dybski Obituary
Chester Henryk Dybski
March 28, 2019
Maybrook formerly of Middletown, NY
Chester Henryk Dybski, 79, a resident of Maybrook, formerly of Middletown and Yonkers, passed away on March 28, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Poland, Chester settled in Yonkers in 1963.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dybski; sons, Bogdan (spouse, Kazimiera Ledwon) and Thomas (spouse, Donatella Fiorella), daughter, Miriam Dybski Soave (spouse, Angelo Soave) and grandchildren, Daniel Dybski (spouse Erin), Diana Hatszegi (spouse, Steve), Jessica Soave, Timothy Soave, Victoria Dybski, Valentina Dybski and great-grandchildren: Vivienne, Lincoln, Liam and Jace. Chester is also survived by his sisters: Stanislawa, Helena and Kazia of Poland. He was predeceased by his brothers, Mietek and Wladek.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday at St. Casimir R.C. Church, Yonkers. Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave,, Dobbs Ferry.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
