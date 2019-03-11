Home

Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Chester J. (Buzzy) Rogers


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chester J. (Buzzy) Rogers Obituary
Chester J (Buzzy) Rogers
June 20, 1952 - March 6, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Chester J. (Buzzy) Rogers, Jr., 66, of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on March 6, 2019 in New York City.
Chester was born in Middletown, NY to Chester J. Rogers, Sr. and Virginia M. Rogers on June 20, 1952. He graduated from Middletown High School, attended Orange County Community College and earned a bachelor's degree in police science from Mercy College. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a police officer in the City of Middletown until his retirement in 1998. Over the years he enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, bowling, and especially riding his motorcycles. His trip to the Sturgis, South Dakota motorcycle rally with his brother Danny in 2010 was one of his favorite memories.
Chester is survived by his loving wife, Denise E. Rogers; his children, Shawn Rogers and Allison Sweeney; son-in-law, Aaron Sweeney and his beloved granddaughters, Emilie Claire Sweeney and Alaina Sweeney. He is also survived by his father, Chester J. Rogers, Sr. and his siblings, Daniel Rogers, Brian Rogers, Michele Worden and Jeffrey Rogers, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia M. Rogers, who was undoubtedly there to welcome him.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or online at .
Buzzy will be sorely missed and the world is a better place for him having been in it.
Visitation and services will be held at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY on Tuesday, March 12, 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Messages of Condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918 www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
