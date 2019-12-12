|
|
Chester "Chet" J. Rogers Sr.
September 5, 1932 - December 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Chet passed away peacefully at Middletown Park Manor on Saturday December 7, 2019. He was born in Middletown, NY to George and Louise Rogers. He was predeceased by his siblings: Eugene, Wilma, Sam and George "Joe". He was also predeceased by his first wife, Virginia M. Rogers and second wife, Muriel Rogers (Paceleo), as well as his son, Chester "Buz" Rogers.
Survivors include his siblings: Dave and Pat Rogers of Middletown and Charlotte and Jay Sherman of Virginia Beach, VA; children: Dan and Jodie Rogers of North Carolina, Brian and Deborah Rogers of Middletown, Michele and James Worden of Middletown and Jeff, Marie Rogers of Ohio and daughter-in-law, Denise Rogers of Port Jervis. He had many nieces and nephews as well as eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He retired from Orange and Rockland Utility after 40+ years of service and was a caring father who embraced life and shared his knowledge with everyone around him. He fostered many children with his first wife and was known as "Uncle Chet" to all. He was an avid hunter and sportsmen and will always be remembered as the "Mayor" of the neighborhood and storyteller to his family. He will greatly be missed.
At the request and wishes of Chester Rogers there will be no viewing.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019