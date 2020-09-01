Chester P. Stungis, Jr.
June 10, 1940 - August 30, 2020
Swan Lake, NY
Chester P. Stungis Jr. of Swan Lake passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. He was 80.
He was the son of the late Frances and Chester P. Stungis Sr., born on June 10, 1940 in Simpson, PA.
Chester worked for the Department of Corrections for over 29 years until he retired in 1998 from Woodbourne Correctional Facility. He was a dedicated fireman for over 60 years, volunteering for various departments in Sullivan County. He loved hunting and fishing and most importantly spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son, Chester Stungis III and his wife, Tammy of Neversink; his daughter, Deborah Rocha and her husband, Luis of Indiana; his grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlin Stungis of Neversink and Alexandre and Madalena Rocha of Indiana; and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Lorraine Orehek.
Memorial contributions in Chester's name can be made to the White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, P.O. Box 86, White Sulphur Springs, NY 12787.
Services were handled privately at the convenience of the family.
