Chizuko C. Kozykowski

Febuary 18, 1935 - April 29, 2019

Middletown, NY

Chizuko C. Kozykowski "Gigi", 84, of Kirbytown Road in Middletown passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Valley View Care Center in Goshen.

Gigi was born and raised in Sapporo, Japan and was a longtime resident of Orange County, NY. She met her late husband, Sargent George Kozykowski, in Japan where he was stationed during the Korean Conflict; they were married in Sapporo then moved to the United States where they started a family.

Gigi retired from Horton Hospital after 25 years of service and volunteered at the Senior Center. She was known for her artistic abilities, especially pastels, quilting and painting, she also enjoyed gardening. Gigi loved to travel and would absorb as much as she could from different cultures, she always came home master of a new cuisine.

She is survived by her son, George Kozykowski, Jr. and his son, Alex; daughter, Donna Kozykowski and her children, Stephanie and Colin; and daughter, Andrea Heinzel and her children, Kelly and Eric.

Gigi was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, George. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019