Chris Wayne Padgett
July 30, 1969 - November 11, 2019
Monroe, NY
Chris Wayne Padgett, 50 of Monroe, New York, passed away on November 11, 2019 in New York.
Born in Orange, Texas on July 30, 1969, he was the son of Larry Padgett and Elaine Landry. Chris worked many years as a telephone technician for Hackensack University Medical Center. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a dedicated member of the American Legion. Chris was very active in charity work and was an avid collector of many things. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Susan Schudde-Padgett of Monroe, NY; his father, Larry Padgett of Orange, TX; sons, Troy Padgett and Luke Padgett, both of Monroe; sister, Tammy Wilson and husband, Kenny of Little Cypress, TX.
Chris was predeceased by his mother, Elaine Padgett.
A Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, TX. A Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Mark Bunch, will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. A Memorial Mass has been planned in New York for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at St. Anastasia R.C. Church, located at 21 N. Main Street in Harriman, NY 10926.
Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019