Christel W. Brooks
12/16/1933 - 02/22/2020
Newburgh, NY
Christel W. Brooks, 86, of Newburgh, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the beautiful Hudson Valley that she loved.
Christel was born on December 16, 1933 in Germany, the daughter of Heinrich and Luise (Pietsch) Plogsties. On January 5, 1955 she married John R. Brooks of Poland, and she came to the U.S. in March of 1956.
Christel was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John R. Brooks.
She was a devoted wife, supporting her husband as he served his country for over 40 years. She was a dedicated mother, raising five sons.
Christel will be always remembered for her love of God and Jesus. She was active at her church throughout the years and she often sang hymns as she cared for her home, crocheted, sewed, or cooked a meal.
She had many talents; her love of music was displayed not only through her voice, but also on the accordion and piano. She had a green thumb--all flowers and vegetables flourished under her care. She always had a smile on her face, and many commented that she provided a calming presence to talk to.
She will be dearly missed by her family. Christel is survived by her sons, Walter Brooks and wife Debra, Daniel Brooks and wife Debra, Roy Brooks and wife Anita, Brian Brooks and wife Linda, and Kevin Brooks and wife Celeste, as well as 11 grandchildren.
Funeral Services were private with the family on February 25, 2020.
Arrangements were under the care of The DiDonato Funeral Service in Marlboro, NY. To leave the family a condolence, visit https://didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020