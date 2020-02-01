|
Christina Josephine Cairns McDermott
March 19, 1942 - January 31, 2020
Shohola, PA
Christina J. McDermott, AKA "Mrs. Doubtfire", of Shohola, PA passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her sister's home in Milford, PA. She was 77 years old. Christine was born on March 19, 1942 in Glasgow, Scotland to the late James and Christina (Cairns) McDermott. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Fetter.
Christina truly had a passion for life. She was always an independent free spirit, moving to America alone when she was just 18. She was a compassionate and caring woman who would do anything for those she loved. Christina spent her early twenties living in Brooklyn and operating a bar she owned in Astoria. She moved to Shohola after meeting her husband, Eddie. She spent 20 years working in customer service at the local Wal-Mart and cherished the friendships she made during her tenure. You could often find her singing some of her favorite songs behind the service desk. In her free time, she enjoyed caring for her cats, indoor and stray, as well as cruising to tropical destinations with her sister. She was known for her exceptional culinary as well as mixology skills and lived her life in search of the perfect Margarita. She has been described by her friends and family as both a "powerhouse" and a "force of nature" and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her sister, Catherine Hood and husband, Kenneth; brother, James McDermott and wife, Margaret; sister-in-law, Frances McDermott; niece, Jamie Hood and her fiancé, Brett Ast; brother-in-law, Paul Fetter and his 12 siblings; as well as many other beloved nieces and nephew. Her brother, Michael McDermott preceded her in death.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, February 4 at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 5 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dingmans Township, PA with Rev. John B. Boyle officiating. Cremation will be private at the convenience of the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St. Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020