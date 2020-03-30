|
|
Christina L. Stevens-Moore
January 21, 1952 - March 27, 2020
Walden, NY
Christina Louise Stevens-Moore passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 27, 2020. She was 68. The daughter of the late Harold and Pauline (Weygant) Stevens she was born in Newburgh on January 21, 1952.
Christina studied psychology at Mt. St. Mary College in Newburgh, and became an artist and a writer.
Survivors include her children: Robert, Harold and Jennifer; her sister, Geraldine of Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She was predeceased by her son, Chadwick.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020