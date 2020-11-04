Christina Marie Jones
March 24, 1990 - October 24, 2020
Liberty, NY
Christina Marie Jones, age 30, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Christina was born on March 24, 1990 in Albany, NY, to Steven Jones Sr. and the late Jacqueline Arroyo. She lived in Liberty, NY and attended the Liberty Central School District. Christina was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Ferndale, NY. Christina was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, aunt, and friend. She was loved by all that knew her.
Survivors include her father, Steven; paternal grandmother (who raised her) Sophia; six sons: JayQuone, JayQuill, Kalvin, Kaydenn, Maximus, and Messiah; three sisters: Sha-Aira, Sonia, and ZaAliyah; three brothers: Raphael, Steven Jr., and Zavien; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Christina was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline; brother, Stephen; maternal grandmother, Sonia; paternal grandfathers Lorenzo Sr. and Barry and paternal aunt, Mary.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7, at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home