Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home
111 Sullivan Street
Wurtsboro, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home
111 Sullivan Street
Wurtsboro, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
180 Sullivan Street
Wurtsboro, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Longo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina R. Longo


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina R. Longo Obituary
Christina R. Longo
September 29, 1927 - November 1, 2019
Masten Lake, NY
Christina Ruthie Longo of Masten Lake, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 on All Saints Day. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Antonio Durante and Teresa Sammarro Durante, she was born September 29, 1927 in Brooklyn.
Christina moved from Brooklyn to Columbus, Ohio, then to sunny Arizona. She was a summer resident of Masten Lake and the last year of her life was a happy resident at Braemar of Wallkill Assisted Living. She took pride in being a homemaker, seamstress, taking care of others, loving babies and little children and made sure everyone was always well fed! She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wurtsboro where she was once active in the Ave Maria Guild.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John J. Longo; children: John A. Longo of Brooklyn, and Catherine Arment (Pete) of Masten Lake; honorary daughter: Cathy Gilbert; two grandchildren: Marco Arment (Tiffany) and Christine Arment Martinez (Hernan); a great grandson: Adam; and several nieces and nephews especially "Frankie Boy".
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -