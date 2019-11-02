|
Christina R. Longo
September 29, 1927 - November 1, 2019
Masten Lake, NY
Christina Ruthie Longo of Masten Lake, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 on All Saints Day. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Antonio Durante and Teresa Sammarro Durante, she was born September 29, 1927 in Brooklyn.
Christina moved from Brooklyn to Columbus, Ohio, then to sunny Arizona. She was a summer resident of Masten Lake and the last year of her life was a happy resident at Braemar of Wallkill Assisted Living. She took pride in being a homemaker, seamstress, taking care of others, loving babies and little children and made sure everyone was always well fed! She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wurtsboro where she was once active in the Ave Maria Guild.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, John J. Longo; children: John A. Longo of Brooklyn, and Catherine Arment (Pete) of Masten Lake; honorary daughter: Cathy Gilbert; two grandchildren: Marco Arment (Tiffany) and Christine Arment Martinez (Hernan); a great grandson: Adam; and several nieces and nephews especially "Frankie Boy".
Family and friends are invited to gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
