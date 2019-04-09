|
Christina Thomas
April 6, 2019
Burlingham, NY
Christina Thomas of Burlingham, NY passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Her life was filled with an immeasurable love for her family, dear friends, and her strong faith.
She leaves behind her beloved son, John, and his wife, Amy; also her cherished daughter, Keke. The joys of her life were her three grandchildren, Emma, Leah, and Amelia, who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her brother, Ted whom she loved immensely.
Her warmth of spirit transcended into all facets of her life. Her compassion for people led her to get her bachelor's degree in nursing from Stony Brook University, and to continue working in the nursing profession for many years. Her passion for her family fueled her professional life as a fierce and extremely savvy, and successful business woman. Her accomplishments were profound to say the least.
Her life was a spectacular menagerie of extraordinary events, which have been told a time or two over a good cup of coffee, and will continue to do so. Her warmth, and overwhelming gracious hospitality made her truly unique, and deeply loved by all that were fortunate enough to know her.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Burial will take place at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 2400 Rte 302 Circleville, NY.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019