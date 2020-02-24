|
Christine A. Carmack
5/09/1950 - 02/23/2020
Warwick, NY
Christine A. Carmack, a longtime resident of Warwick (formerly of Suffern) passed away on February 23, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home, Goshen, NY surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years old.
Born in Queens, NY on May 9, 1950, she was the oldest of six children born to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brunner) Morton.
Christine was the owner of Video & Clip Hair Salon in Chester, NY. She was also the owner of Lake Station Plaza and co-owner of EJC Plumbing. She was married to Edward Carmack. A family statement reads, "Christine was a wonderful mother, always putting her family first. She enjoyed travelling, but she always said the best part of it was returning home to her children and her grandchildren whom she adored."
Christine is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ed; their four children: daughter, Dawn of CT, son, Timothy and his wife Keri of Florida, NY, son, Eddie of Warwick, and daughter, Heather Hutchinson and her husband Alan of Plattsburgh, NY; grandchildren: Kayla, Jordan, Haley, Alexiss, Shane, Riley, Macie, Alivia, and Jaxson; two great-grandchildren; beloved mother-in-law, Edith of Goshen, NY; daughter-in-law, Ophlie Massert of Warwick, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery.
A special thank you to Christine's doctors and the 'angels' at Sapphire who made her last days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements were made by the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020