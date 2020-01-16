|
Christine A. Weslowski
January 15, 2020
Albion, NY
Christine A. Weslowski, 74 of Albion, NY, died January 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Edward; children: Ann (Theodore) Sargent, Matthew (Jennifer) Weslowski, Mary Elizabeth (Wayne) Deary; grandchildren: Audrey, Jacob, Ella, Nicholas, Ryan and newest bundle of joy to come; brother, Dr. Stanley M. (Janina) Kubicz; aunt, Michele Gusciora; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 21 W. Ave., where prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Parish. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of Orleans.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020