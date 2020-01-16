Home

Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Christine A. Weslowski Obituary
Christine A. Weslowski
January 15, 2020
Albion, NY
Christine A. Weslowski, 74 of Albion, NY, died January 15, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Edward; children: Ann (Theodore) Sargent, Matthew (Jennifer) Weslowski, Mary Elizabeth (Wayne) Deary; grandchildren: Audrey, Jacob, Ella, Nicholas, Ryan and newest bundle of joy to come; brother, Dr. Stanley M. (Janina) Kubicz; aunt, Michele Gusciora; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20th at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 21 W. Ave., where prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Parish. Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of Orleans.
To share a special memory of Christine, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
