Christine C. Hoey
March 18, 1931 - April 22, 2019
Anna, TX - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Christine C. Hoey, age 88 of Anna, Texas and formerly a life-long resident of Port Jervis, NY, passed away April 22, 2019 in McKinney, Texas. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of George W. Gore and Rafaella Miglionico Gore.
Christine retired as a bookkeeper for Zitone Construction, Inc. in Montague, New Jersey after many years of dedicated service. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's R. C. Church, Port Jervis, NY and a founding member of the Chit-Chat Club in Port Jervis.
A family statement read "Christine was a very dedicated and loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when she was able to spend time with her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Her homemade Italian meatballs were the highlight of many family meals. In her later years, she was very serious about a healthy diet and exercise, often going for long walks with her friends. She always, however, maintained a know weakness for a good piece of chocolate or a bowl of ice cream. No sacrifice was too big for her family. Her unconditional love and support for her family will always be remembered and remain a part of our lives forever."
Christine married John J. Hoey who pre-deceased her in 1991. She is survived by her son, Mark Hoey, Esq. and his wife, Jayne of Anna, Texas; her brothers, George Gore of of South Glens Falls, NY and Larry Gore and his wife, Josephine of Queens, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Rachel Manfredo and her husband, Rob, Michael Hoey and his wife, Jaclyn, Dan Hoey, Kelsey Shaw and her husband, Mark; her great grandchildren, Jackson, Katelyn, Luke and John; her former daughter-in-law, Emily Brewer Hoey of South Carolina; several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son, Thomas G. Hoey in 2008.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 29th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered 9:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 30th at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to May 3, 2019