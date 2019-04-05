|
Christine Clemenza
April 3, 2019
Chester, NY
Christine Clemenza, a resident of Chester, NY for over 27 years, died April 3, 2019, at The Kaplan Residence in Newburgh, NY, at the age of 63. The daughter of the late George and Margaret Boan, Christine was born in Brooklyn, NY. Christine was a homemaker as well as a member of the Elks Club.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Clemenza of Chester, NY; their daughters, Kelly Clemenza of New York, NY and Tia Clemenza of Chester, NY; her brothers, Joseph Boan and his wife, Christine, George Boan and his wife, Susan; and her nieces and nephews, Joe, George, Debbie, Tommy, Jessie, Anthony, Caitlin, Paige and Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, during the hours 4 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street Chester, NY 10918. Interment will follow at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery on Route 94 in Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions in Christine's name be made to The Lustgarten Foundation. Information may be found on the organization's website, www.lustgarten.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
