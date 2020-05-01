Christine M. Anastasia
1950 - 2020
Christine M. Anastasia
August 11, 1950 - April 22, 2020
Monroe, NY
Christine M. Anastasia passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Braemar Living at Wallkill in Middletown, NY. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Daniel W. and Vita M. Tuozzolo Anastasia, she was born August 11, 1950 is New York, New York.
Survivors include her loving sister, Vita T. Anastasia of Monroe, NY and her sister, Roseanne Anastasia of Middletown.
Christine was a sweet, kind, gentle and loving person. In spite of physical challenges, she approached life with courage and grace, showing strength and resiliency. She lived life to the fullest. She was a true miracle on earth. Most of all, she was a blessing to all who knew her, especially me, her little sister who loved her more than life itself.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Church, Harriman NY or the American Heart Association.
Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
