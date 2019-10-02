|
|
Christine Talbert Wood
March 8, 1939 - October 2, 2019
Warwick, NY
Christine Talbert Wood of Warwick, NY passed away at Schervier Pavilion on October 2, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 8, 1939 to the late Willis and Christine Williams.
Christine was a retired nurse's aide at the former Horton Hospital, Middletown, NY.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved singing and sang in the choir there for many years. While residing at Mt. Alverno, she participated in many of the activities offered; she especially enjoyed flower arranging with the Warwick Valley Gardeners, singing with "Big Al" and playing rummy and Rummikub with her friends.
Christine is survived by her brother, Eugene Williams of Albrightsville, PA; sister-in-law, Toni Williams of Albany, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment in Warwick Cemetery will follow the service.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019