Christopher A. Fabiszak
October 4, 1958 - February 11, 2020
Surprise, Arizona
"Chris" Fabiszak passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 11, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. Born on October 4, 1958 in Brooklyn NY, he was the son of the late Walter J. and Jeanne Hagerty Fabiszak. Having attended Newburgh Free Academy and Orange County Community College, Chris was a self-employed residential builder. Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his motorcycle on the open desert roads of Arizona. We take solace in knowing that you are still here, Chris - through our lives and in our memories. Rest in peace.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Fernandez Fabiszak; his four sons: Christopher and his wife Christina, Alexander, Adam, Nicholas; daughter Samantha; granddaughter Lilly; three brothers: Stephen and his wife Beccy, Bruce, Walter and his wife Shelly; his sister Jeannie and her husband Alfred. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends that loved him and will miss him.
A private cremation was held in Surprise, Arizona.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020