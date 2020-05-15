Christopher A. Jackson
May 5, 1968 - May 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Christopher A. Jackson, better known as "C", a lifetime resident of Middletown, died unexpectedly on May 3, 2020. He was 51 years old.
Christopher was a Barber by trade, but an artist and avid music lover at heart.
He is survived by his father, William Jackson; two brothers, Eric and Dain, and one sister, Latoya; four nephews: Jordan, Jameir, Kameron, and Jaidan, and one niece, Nahje; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother, Jerilyn M. Jackson, who passed away in 2018.
Christopher was loved dearly by his friends and family and will be greatly missed.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.