Christopher Alan Sorensen
March 24, 1992 - December 30, 2019
Kiamesha Lake, NY
Christopher Alan Sorensen, 27 of Kiamesha Lake, NY lost his life in a tragic accident nearby his home on December 30, 2019. Christopher was born March 24, 1992 at St John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY, the first of three children born to Alan John Sorensen and Jane Cavallino-Sorensen. His early childhood was spent in Yonkers, New York until moving to the Rock Hill, NY, where he grew up with his family. He later moved to Kiamesha Lake with his fiancé of nearly five years, Barbara Schulze.
Christopher, the eldest child of three, was a 2011 graduate of Monticello High School and attended SUNY Sullivan. He was a young man of twenty-seven with a kind heart and a belief that with hard work and compassion, he and others, could make a difference in the world.
Chris was always encouraging and supportive of his younger sisters, Jaclynn and Sara, and never hesitated to let them know how proud he was of them. This came naturally to him because, with a smile on his face, he always put others before himself.
Prior to his death Christopher was working for the Monticello Central School District in the Empire After School Program at the Chase Elementary School. He enjoyed this work very much and was well liked.
Christopher is preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Cavallino, grandfather, Lawrence Cavallino, grandfather, Harold Sorensen; and his uncles, Harold and Raymond Sorensen.
He will be missed by his loving mother and father; his sisters; his fiancé, Barbara Schulze of Kiamesha, NY; his grandmother, Theresa Sorensen of Morris, NY; his uncles and aunts: Carol Cavallino-Spano (Dom), Gary Cavallino, Michael Cavallino, Robert Cavallino (Rachel), Stephen Cavaillino (Ornella), David Sorensen (Sheryll) Greenbrook, NJ, Karl Sorensen, St Johnsville, NY, Frank Sorensen, Morris, NY, and Christian Sorensen (Dale) Memphis, TN.
He is also survived by many cousins, who loved their Cousin Christopher -- listed oldest to youngest -- Christine Winkler (Rob), Nicholas Spano (Marissa), Lorenzo Cavallino, Bjorn Sorensen, David Sorensen Jr., Kevin Sorensen (Crystal), Lawrence Spano, Ruggero Cavallino, Maximie Sorensen, Olivio Cavallino, Justin Sorensen, Andrew Sorensen, Vincent Cavallino, Ariana Cavallino, Mykayla Sorensen, Shawn Sorensen, David Cavallino, Lorenzo Cavallino, Juliette Cavallino, Eliza Sorensen Carlo Cavallino, Gia Cavallino, Olivia Spano and his second cousins, Gina Winkler and Kira Sorensen.
We will always carry Christopher's memory in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020