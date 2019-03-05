Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Caraballo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Caraballo


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Caraballo Obituary
Christopher Caraballo
April 21, 1980 - March 3, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Christopher Caraballo, 38, of Pine Bush, NY (formerly of Holbrook, NY) on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Amanda (nee Spiegl). Loving father of Skyla. Devoted son of Maria (nee Torres) and Israel Caraballo. Cherished brother of David Caraballo, Laura Laba and the late Israel A. Caraballo.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home in Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Friday, March 8th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Patchogue in Patchogue NY. Religious services at the church that evening at 8:30 p.m. Closing prayers at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Interment to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in East Moriches, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.