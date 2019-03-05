|
|
Christopher Caraballo
April 21, 1980 - March 3, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Christopher Caraballo, 38, of Pine Bush, NY (formerly of Holbrook, NY) on March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Amanda (nee Spiegl). Loving father of Skyla. Devoted son of Maria (nee Torres) and Israel Caraballo. Cherished brother of David Caraballo, Laura Laba and the late Israel A. Caraballo.
Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home in Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends on Friday, March 8th, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Patchogue in Patchogue NY. Religious services at the church that evening at 8:30 p.m. Closing prayers at the First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Interment to follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in East Moriches, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019