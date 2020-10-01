1/
Christopher Dow
1969 - 2020
Christopher Dow
August 28, 1969 - September 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
The life of Chris Dow, a lifetime area resident, ended unexpectedly and suddenly as the result of an auto accident on September 24, 2020 in Bangor, Maine. He was 51 years old.
Chris had a large family who he loved very much. He was born on August 28, 1969, two weeks after Woodstock. Chris was the owner of "The Looking Glass" in New Paltz and co-owner of the "Hungry, Hungry Hippies" food establishment (formerly at Bethel Woods). He was a free spirit and incredibly unselfish person. He loved animals, nature and the earth. Chris loved a good comedy, was extremely funny and had the best sense of humor. He was always open minded to different things and people. He had a huge heart and was very patient. He was a very spiritual and a devoted Christian. He was very intelligent and a mentor for many people.
He was a good athlete when he was younger and played baseball and soccer. He loved vegetarian/pescatarian food (Mr. Sushi). He was into Philosophy and positive energy teachings. He was a devoted Woodstock Reunion, Music Festival patron and Bob Marley fan. He loved hiking and riding mountain bikes. He always had a positive outlook on life, despite having a severe back injury.
Chris is survived by his parents, Bonnie and Chet Dow and his siblings, Thomas Dow (Julie) of Beavercreek, OH, Kevin Dow (Paula) of Tampa, FL, Nicole Nirlanga (Joe) of Jacksonville, FL, Tammie Dow, Jonathan Dow both of Middletown, Julianne Collinger (Justin) of Pittsburgh, PA and Stephen Dow (Vanessa) of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by his uncle, Jerome Tater of Kettering, OH, aunt, Jean Rampala (Richard) of Sanibel Island, FL, uncle, Walter Dow of Montgomery, NY; nieces and nephews: Aaron, Ashley. Elliot, Rilynn and Emelia and very special friend, Ina.
Outdoor visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, October 4th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Cremation will be private after the services. All visitors must wear facial coverings and adhere to social distancing protocols.
www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
