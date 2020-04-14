|
Christopher Eric Carlsen
September 26, 1974 - April 5, 2020
Daytona Beach - Formerly of Huguenot, NY
Christopher Eric Carlsen, age 45 of Daytona Beach, Florida and formerly of Huguenot, NY, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Advent Health Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.
Christopher was born on Yom Kippor, September 26, 1974 in Port Jervis, the son of Charles and Constance Carlsen. He graduated from the Port Jervis High School with the class of 1992. He was a graduate of the Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Illinois. He was a true American Patriot and Navy Veteran of the Gulf War. He proudly served on the USS Kitty Hawk CV-63 from 1992-1994.
Christopher worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was a long haul truck driver and was a fleet manager/equipment operating engineer for USMA.
Chris was an avid car enthusiast. His proudest car moment was as a member of The Carlisle Crew when he became the recipient of the "Chips Champion Award" at Carlisle, PA in August 2017 with his black, C4 generation Corvette. Chris was a Die-Hard Yankee Fan no matter where he called home.
A family statement read, "Chris loved his family and friends with all of his heart and soul. He was the most loyal, tried and true man you could ever meet. If anyone called in need he would be there as fast as his car would go..almost. He rarely missed a call. As you cruise with the Angels, Chris, may your big loving heart be made whole again and filled with peace. We love you. Until we meet again."
Chris is survived by his daughter, Gianna Rose Carlsen, his "peanut" and his faithful fur companion, Jazzy; parents, Charles and Constance Carlsen; his sister, Cassandra Carlsen and her partner, Darryl McKeeby, and his beloved nephew, Jacob Paul Fiorito; several aunts and uncles and cousins; his best friend, Jeff Greene and his family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Chris's name to: Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida 32124; AND Donate Life America, 701 Est Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219.
Interment will be at the Orange County Veteran's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and will be announced by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E.Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020