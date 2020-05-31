Christopher Hansen

May 22, 2020

Middletown, NY

Christopher Hansen of Middletown, New York passed away after a long illness on May 22nd at the home of his sister in Hawley, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his mother, Maureen Hansen; his daughter, and two grandsons. He is also survived by his sisters: Deborah Hitlin (Peter) of Queensbury, NY, and Maureen Vazquez (Gary) of Hawley, PA. He leaves behind his loving aunts: Kathleen Ferreri (his Godmother), Patricia Contaxis and Terry Louellett, as well as cousins, nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his late brother, Richard Hansen. He will be missed by many.

A Private Memorial Service was held and attended by his immediate family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store