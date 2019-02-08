|
|
Christopher J. Brown
February 7, 1981 - February 4, 2019
Monroe, NY
Christopher J. Brown passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home in Monroe, NY. He was 37 years old. Son of Evelyn M. Luongo Bell and the late Richard E. Brown, he was born February 7, 1981 in Middletown, NY.
Christopher was a Salesman with Hudson Valley Fire & Safety Solutions of Southfields, NY.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn M. Bell and his step father, James A. Bell of Monroe, NY; his brothers: Brian R. Brown of Monroe, Justin A. Bell from Bethel, and Peter J. Bell of Greenwood Lake; his maternal grandmother Sara Luongo of Southbury, CT, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 11th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service officiated by Pastor Ross Topliff will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019