Christopher J. Marion III
July 17, 1953 - November 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Christopher J. Marion III of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing And Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. He was 67. He was born July 17, 1953 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Christopher J. Marion Jr. and the late Michelle Olszewska Marion.
He worked as a Custodian for Johnson Controls in Endicott, NY for many years.
A family statement read: "Chris was known by his friends and family as "Junkyard", it was his stage name that he was proud of, as he was never one for pomp and circumstance. Music was a big part of his life, playing his drum set and keyboards to picking at his guitars, and electric bass guitar. He also took great pride in portraying Uncle Sam around the 4th of July and even as Santa during the holiday season."
The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as the staff at Garnett Health Medical Center, for the countless hours you spent with him.
Surviving are his son: Christopher J Marion IV and his wife, Tiffany of Liverpool, NY; sister: Antonia "Toni" Marion of Port Jervis, NY; two grandsons: Tristan and Zander Marion of Liverpool, NY.
There will be no visitation. Services were private at the convenience of the family. Burial of ashes was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
