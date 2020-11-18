1/1
Christopher J. Marion III
1953 - 2020
July 17, 1953 - November 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. Christopher J. Marion III of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing And Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. He was 67. He was born July 17, 1953 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Christopher J. Marion Jr. and the late Michelle Olszewska Marion.
He worked as a Custodian for Johnson Controls in Endicott, NY for many years.
A family statement read: "Chris was known by his friends and family as "Junkyard", it was his stage name that he was proud of, as he was never one for pomp and circumstance. Music was a big part of his life, playing his drum set and keyboards to picking at his guitars, and electric bass guitar. He also took great pride in portraying Uncle Sam around the 4th of July and even as Santa during the holiday season."
The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as the staff at Garnett Health Medical Center, for the countless hours you spent with him.
Surviving are his son: Christopher J Marion IV and his wife, Tiffany of Liverpool, NY; sister: Antonia "Toni" Marion of Port Jervis, NY; two grandsons: Tristan and Zander Marion of Liverpool, NY.
There will be no visitation. Services were private at the convenience of the family. Burial of ashes was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
