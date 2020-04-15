|
|
Christopher J. Parry
October 26, 1976 - April 14, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Christopher J. Parry age 43 of Huguenot, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY.
He was born on October 26, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY and is the son of Vincent Parry and Mary Jane Moore who survive.
Christopher worked as an Alarm Installer for JCI in Harriman, NY.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Sibirtzeff; one son, Vincent Parry and his wife Marisa of San Diego, CA; one sister Michele Price of Walden, NY; his beloved grandson Dustin Parry of San Diego, CA; his niece Amber Price of Walden, NY; and several aunts and uncles.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the / PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; online at www.donatenow.heart.org or to Orange Regional Medical Center, 707 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020