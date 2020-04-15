Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher J. Parry


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher J. Parry Obituary
Christopher J. Parry
October 26, 1976 - April 14, 2020
Huguenot, NY
Christopher J. Parry age 43 of Huguenot, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY.
He was born on October 26, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY and is the son of Vincent Parry and Mary Jane Moore who survive.
Christopher worked as an Alarm Installer for JCI in Harriman, NY.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Sibirtzeff; one son, Vincent Parry and his wife Marisa of San Diego, CA; one sister Michele Price of Walden, NY; his beloved grandson Dustin Parry of San Diego, CA; his niece Amber Price of Walden, NY; and several aunts and uncles.
Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial services will be announced at a later date by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the / PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005; online at www.donatenow.heart.org or to Orange Regional Medical Center, 707 East Main St., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -