Christopher Jackson
April 2, 1952 - November 25, 2020
Leesburg, GA - Formerly Pine Island/Warwick, NY
Christopher Jackson of Leesburg, GA, formerly from Pine Island and Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Colleen; son, Shane and his wife, Kimberly of Smyrna, GA; daughter, Shelby Register and husband, Andrew of Rydal, GA; brother, Tom and his wife, Josie and family of Montana; sister, Pam Todman and family of Connecticut. He was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Theresa Jackson and brother, Rev. R. Bruce Jackson.
He was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Albany, GA.
Chris was an avid hunter, and he volunteered with the Warwick, NY Little League and PTA for Warwick Elementary and Middle Schools. He was a 17 year volunteer fireman for Engine Co. #3 in Warwick, NY and achieved the rank of Captain.
Burial will be in New York and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Engine Company #3, C/O Harry Littell, Box 174, Warwick, NY 10990, or to St. Teresa's Youth, C/O Lori Leach, 421 Edgewood Ln., Albany, GA 31707.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
