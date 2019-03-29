Home

Christopher N. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher N. Thomas Obituary
Christopher N. Thomas
August 29, 1987 - March 27, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Christopher Norman Thomas of Pine Bush, NY, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Middletown, NY. He was 31 years old.
The son of George K. Thomas and Florence Owen Thomas, he was born August 29, 1987 in Newburgh, NY.
Christopher worked as a head glass cutter for Glass Factory in Middletown, NY.
The most important things in his life were his two children and being their dad.
Along with his parents, survivors include his sister, Kimberly Faber and brother-in-law, Paul Faber; his brother, Sean Thomas and sister-in-law, Kelly Thomas; his two children: CJ and Amelia Thomas; also, his two nephews: Bryson and Kaiden. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY 12586. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James VanHouten will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Montgomery Nursing Home- Activities Dept., PO Box 158 . Montgomery, NY 12549-9036.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
