Christopher R. Houck
September 4, 1991 - September 30, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Christopher R. Houck, an area resident for most of his life, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Northern Manor Multicare Center in Nanuet, NY. He was 29 years of age.
The son of Charles and Deborah Meikle Houck, he was born on September 4, 1991 in Elmira, NY.
Christopher had been employed as a construction worker and attended the West End Bible Fellowship Church in Millmont, PA.
Survivors include his son, Ethan Houck and his mother, Amber Mullins; his mother, Deborah Houck of South Fallsburg; his father, Charles Houck of Elmira, NY; his siblings: Charles Houck III, Amanda Fetterolf and her husband, Kurt, Michael Houck and his wife, Stephanie, Daniel Houck and Lindsey Houck; his maternal grandmother, Josephine Meikle Zwart, paternal grandmother, Mildred Houck; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Meikle and paternal grandfather, Charles Houck.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY.
A Celebration of Christopher's Life will take place 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 6th at his mother's home at 282 La Vista Drive, South Fallsburg, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com