Christopher Schenker
July 8, 1966 - October 21, 2019
Albany, NY - Formerly of Wurtsboro, NY
Christopher Philip Schenker passed away on October 21, 2019. Chris was born in Brooklyn on July 8, 1966. He was raised in Wurtsboro, NY and lived in North Carolina and most recently Albany, NY. Chris attended Monticello High School and the University at Albany.
Chris was known for his huge personality and love of life but mostly he was at home in the kitchen having been raised at his parents' Catskills French restaurant, La Mingotiere. Chris loved nothing more than bringing people together around a table to eat meals prepared by him. If there was an event, it was a given that Chris would be the chef and everyone was in for a treat.
Chris had a varied career yet his favorite times were when he managed Café Capriccio and more recently cooked alongside Jim "Chief" Rua at the Café's Chef's Table.
Chris's second but equal great passion was his partner, Cheryl "Dez" Patack. The stars had finally aligned to allow them to be together and live happily and adventurously with their precious dog Milo.
In addition to Cheryl and their dog Milo, Chris is survived by his parents, Virginia "Gini" and Gunter Schenker of New Port Richey, FL. Chris was also a beloved "uncle" to Abby and Michael Borko and will always be remembered with love by his lifelong friends.
There will be a celebration of Chris's life at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Café Capriccio in Albany. Those wishing to remember Chris, please make a donation to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019