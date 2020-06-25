Christopher Wade
January 29, 1970 - June 19, 2020
Middletown, NY
Christopher Wade, a lifetime Orange County resident, died in a tragic boating accident in upstate New York on June 19, 2020. He was 50 years old.
The son of Willie Wade and the late Barbara Hunter Wade, he was born in Goshen, NY on January 29, 1970. Chris graduated from Valley Central School and he and his family were well known Maybrook residents.
Chris will be remembered for his great personality. He was funny, could push buttons, and would always tell you how he felt about most things, sometimes with little or no filter.
He loved fishing with his brothers in upstate lakes and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful dad for his children and would always encourage and comfort them, he was firm but gentle and never held a grudge. He loved life and his death has been devastating for his whole family and all of his friends.
He was a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed helping anyone in need.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife, Belinda at home; his father, Willie; children: Quincy, Ashleigh, Amber, Alea, Aries, Destinee, Kris, Julian, Robert S., Alizae, Robin, Christina, and Robert C.; as well as his siblings, brothers: Kendall and Leon Hunter, sisters: Andrea Wade and Lisa Wade-Sebring, and his cherished grandchildren: Jazalyn, Jaimie, Edggy, Ariel Abigail and Emani as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his mom, and his daughter Jaimie.
After cremation, a Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th at the Transformation Church, 160 Blummel Rd. Middletown, NY 10941. Due to present restrictions on capacity at the church, guests paying their respects may be asked to be invited into the church so that we comply with social distancing and the amount of people allowed into the church at one time.
